Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will clash when the fourth-place Edmonton Oilers (43-23-9) host the third-place Los Angeles Kings (43-21-10) on Thursday, March 30 at Rogers Place.

Turn on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC to see the match unfold as the Oilers and Kings meet.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA
11/16/2022 Oilers Kings 3-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings' total of 235 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
  • The Kings are eighth in the NHL in scoring (253 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 68 22 48 70 37 18 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 74 26 40 66 43 42 56.3%
Adrian Kempe 74 36 21 57 36 21 31.4%
Phillip Danault 74 18 35 53 25 23 54%
Viktor Arvidsson 69 24 29 53 30 16 42.6%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 250 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
  • The Oilers lead the league with 298 total goals (4.0 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 47 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 75 60 83 143 73 73 51.6%
Leon Draisaitl 73 47 69 116 93 70 55%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 75 35 61 96 29 49 45.2%
Zach Hyman 72 33 45 78 30 31 50%
Darnell Nurse 75 10 31 41 74 38 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.