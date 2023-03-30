Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will clash when the fourth-place Edmonton Oilers (43-23-9) host the third-place Los Angeles Kings (43-21-10) on Thursday, March 30 at Rogers Place.

Turn on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC to see the match unfold as the Oilers and Kings meet.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA 11/16/2022 Oilers Kings 3-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 235 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.

The Kings are eighth in the NHL in scoring (253 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 68 22 48 70 37 18 57.1% Anze Kopitar 74 26 40 66 43 42 56.3% Adrian Kempe 74 36 21 57 36 21 31.4% Phillip Danault 74 18 35 53 25 23 54% Viktor Arvidsson 69 24 29 53 30 16 42.6%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 250 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

The Oilers lead the league with 298 total goals (4.0 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 47 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players