How to Watch the Kings vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will clash when the fourth-place Edmonton Oilers (43-23-9) host the third-place Los Angeles Kings (43-21-10) on Thursday, March 30 at Rogers Place.
Turn on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC to see the match unfold as the Oilers and Kings meet.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/9/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|6-3 LA
|11/16/2022
|Oilers
|Kings
|3-1 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings' total of 235 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
- The Kings are eighth in the NHL in scoring (253 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|68
|22
|48
|70
|37
|18
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|74
|26
|40
|66
|43
|42
|56.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|74
|36
|21
|57
|36
|21
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|74
|18
|35
|53
|25
|23
|54%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|69
|24
|29
|53
|30
|16
|42.6%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 250 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- The Oilers lead the league with 298 total goals (4.0 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 47 goals during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|75
|60
|83
|143
|73
|73
|51.6%
|Leon Draisaitl
|73
|47
|69
|116
|93
|70
|55%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|75
|35
|61
|96
|29
|49
|45.2%
|Zach Hyman
|72
|33
|45
|78
|30
|31
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|75
|10
|31
|41
|74
|38
|-
