Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers begin the season versus Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

  • Freeman had an on-base percentage of .414 and slugged .508.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • In 118 of 163 games last season (72.4%) Freeman got at least one hit, and in 58 of those contests (35.6%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (22 of 163), including 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Freeman drove in a run in 39.3% of his games last year (64 of 163), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (15.3%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • In 86 of 163 games last season (52.8%) he scored a run, and in 30 of those games (18.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 80
.305 AVG .338
.402 OBP .425
.466 SLG .547
28 XBH 42
9 HR 12
45 RBI 55
48/49 K/BB 54/47
3 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • His 2.54 ERA ranked eighth, .913 WHIP ranked second, and 9.4 K/9 ranked 12th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
