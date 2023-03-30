Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers begin the season versus Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)
- Freeman had an on-base percentage of .414 and slugged .508.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- In 118 of 163 games last season (72.4%) Freeman got at least one hit, and in 58 of those contests (35.6%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (22 of 163), including 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman drove in a run in 39.3% of his games last year (64 of 163), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (15.3%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
- In 86 of 163 games last season (52.8%) he scored a run, and in 30 of those games (18.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.305
|AVG
|.338
|.402
|OBP
|.425
|.466
|SLG
|.547
|28
|XBH
|42
|9
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|55
|48/49
|K/BB
|54/47
|3
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- His 2.54 ERA ranked eighth, .913 WHIP ranked second, and 9.4 K/9 ranked 12th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
