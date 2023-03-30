Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers begin the season versus Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

Freeman had an on-base percentage of .414 and slugged .508.

Among qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

In 118 of 163 games last season (72.4%) Freeman got at least one hit, and in 58 of those contests (35.6%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (22 of 163), including 3% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman drove in a run in 39.3% of his games last year (64 of 163), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (15.3%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.

In 86 of 163 games last season (52.8%) he scored a run, and in 30 of those games (18.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 80 .305 AVG .338 .402 OBP .425 .466 SLG .547 28 XBH 42 9 HR 12 45 RBI 55 48/49 K/BB 54/47 3 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)