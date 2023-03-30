The Seattle Kraken (40-25-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-41-10, losers of five straight) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Thursday, March 30 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360.

Ducks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360

ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-330) Ducks (+275) 6.5

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won 18 of the 68 games, or 26.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Anaheim has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +275 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 26.7%.

Anaheim has played 39 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 254 (6th) Goals 187 (31st) 232 (16th) Goals Allowed 299 (32nd) 40 (23rd) Power Play Goals 34 (29th) 53 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 67 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Four of Anaheim's last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this game's over/under of 6.5.

Over their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks' 187 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 299 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd.

Their -112 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

