Ducks vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (40-25-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-41-10, losers of five straight) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Thursday, March 30 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360.
Ducks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-330)
|Ducks (+275)
|6.5
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have won 18 of the 68 games, or 26.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Anaheim has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +275 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 26.7%.
- Anaheim has played 39 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|254 (6th)
|Goals
|187 (31st)
|232 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|299 (32nd)
|40 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (29th)
|53 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|67 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Four of Anaheim's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks' 187 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- The Ducks have conceded 299 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd.
- Their -112 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
