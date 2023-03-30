How to Watch the Ducks vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped five straight, the Anaheim Ducks visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the action on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 as the Kraken attempt to defeat the Ducks.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Ducks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/7/2023
|Kraken
|Ducks
|5-2 SEA
|11/27/2022
|Ducks
|Kraken
|5-4 SEA
|10/12/2022
|Ducks
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) ANA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have allowed 299 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the league.
- With 187 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|74
|22
|37
|59
|69
|28
|41.7%
|Troy Terry
|66
|21
|35
|56
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|74
|10
|33
|43
|44
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|73
|16
|26
|42
|30
|25
|41.8%
|Ryan Strome
|74
|14
|22
|36
|37
|27
|43.8%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 232 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
- The Kraken's 254 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|73
|13
|48
|61
|49
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|70
|35
|24
|59
|24
|51
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|73
|16
|39
|55
|28
|48
|44.4%
|Matthew Beniers
|71
|20
|30
|50
|42
|47
|42.5%
|Yanni Gourde
|72
|11
|33
|44
|25
|58
|49.8%
