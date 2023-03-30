Having dropped five straight, the Anaheim Ducks visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the action on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 as the Kraken attempt to defeat the Ducks.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360

ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Ducks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Kraken Ducks 5-2 SEA 11/27/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 SEA 10/12/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 299 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the league.

With 187 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 74 22 37 59 69 28 41.7% Troy Terry 66 21 35 56 25 42 100% Cam Fowler 74 10 33 43 44 33 - Mason McTavish 73 16 26 42 30 25 41.8% Ryan Strome 74 14 22 36 37 27 43.8%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 232 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Kraken's 254 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players