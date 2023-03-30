Opening Day between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Dodger Stadium, with Julio Urias getting the ball for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen taking the hill for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+145). The game's over/under is listed at 7 runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Dodgers were favored 160 times and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers had a record of 71-32, a 68.9% win rate, when they were favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers averaged 1.3 homers per home game last season (106 total at home).

Los Angeles averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .454 in home contests.

The Diamondbacks were victorious in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Diamondbacks won 14 of 50 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Arizona averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing on the road last season (102 total in road outings).

The Diamondbacks averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 away from home.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Max Muncy 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) David Peralta 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+340)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.