Julio Urias and Zac Gallen are the scheduled starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 212 total home runs last season.

Last year the Dodgers' .441 slugging percentage was second-best in MLB.

Los Angeles went 41-11 in the 52 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Arizona ranked 14th in the majors with 702 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Los Angeles Dodgers led the league with a .333 on-base percentage.

Los Angeles had a 9.1 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Los Angeles pitched to a 2.81 ERA last season, which ranked first in baseball.

Dodgers pitchers had a 1.050 WHIP last season, lowest in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Urias will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old lefty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Urías Zac Gallen 3/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/3/2023 Rockies - Home Ryan Pepiot Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies - Home - German Márquez

