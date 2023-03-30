Dodgers Injury List Today - April 7
The injured list for the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) currently includes nine players. The Dodgers' next matchup is against the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) at Chase Field on Friday, April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
Dodgers Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Miguel Vargas
|Day-to-day
|Thumb
|.375 / .722 / .500, 0 HR, 1 RBI
|Miguel Rojas
|Day-to-day
|Groin
|.143 / .200 / .214, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|Ryan Pepiot
|15 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9
|Gavin Lux
|60 Day Injury List
|Knee
|-
|Blake Treinen
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|J.P. Feyereisen
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Álex Reyes
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Walker Buehler
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Daniel Hudson
|15 Day Injury List
|Knee
|-
|Tony Gonsolin
|15 Day Injury List
|Ankle
|-
|Jimmy Nelson
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
Dodgers Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Dodgers
|-230
|+195
|LAD -1.5
|9
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Performance - April 6
The Dodgers return to the diamond after winning 5-2 on Thursday against the Diamondbacks in a game where they outhit Arizona 7-5.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Dustin May
|SP
|6 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 5 K, 2 BB
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|2-for-5, 2B, HR, RBI
|James Outman
|CF
|2-for-3, BB, RBI
|Will Smith
|C
|1-for-4, BB, 2B
|J.D. Martínez
|DH
|1-for-3, BB, 2B, RBI
|Max Muncy
|3B
|0-for-3, BB
