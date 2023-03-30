The injured list for the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) currently includes nine players. The Dodgers' next matchup is against the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) at Chase Field on Friday, April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

Dodgers Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Miguel Vargas Day-to-day Thumb .375 / .722 / .500, 0 HR, 1 RBI Miguel Rojas Day-to-day Groin .143 / .200 / .214, 0 HR, 0 RBI Ryan Pepiot 15 Day Injury List Oblique 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9 Gavin Lux 60 Day Injury List Knee - Blake Treinen 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - J.P. Feyereisen 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Álex Reyes 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Walker Buehler 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Daniel Hudson 15 Day Injury List Knee - Tony Gonsolin 15 Day Injury List Ankle - Jimmy Nelson 15 Day Injury List Elbow -

Dodgers Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Dodgers -230 +195 LAD -1.5 9

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Performance - April 6

The Dodgers return to the diamond after winning 5-2 on Thursday against the Diamondbacks in a game where they outhit Arizona 7-5.

Name Position Game Stats Dustin May SP 6 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 5 K, 2 BB Freddie Freeman 1B 2-for-5, 2B, HR, RBI James Outman CF 2-for-3, BB, RBI Will Smith C 1-for-4, BB, 2B J.D. Martínez DH 1-for-3, BB, 2B, RBI Max Muncy 3B 0-for-3, BB

