Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (0-0) and Arizona Diamondbacks (0-0) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on March 30.
The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 2.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- Last season, the Dodgers were favored 160 times and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.
- Last season, Los Angeles won 71 of its 103 games, or 68.9%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- With the top offense in baseball last season, Los Angeles plated 847 runs, 5.2 per contest.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Julio Urías vs Zac Gallen
|March 31
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 1
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 3
|Rockies
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Ryan Feltner
|April 4
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs German Márquez
