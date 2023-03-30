Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (0-0) and Arizona Diamondbacks (0-0) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on March 30.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

Last season, the Dodgers were favored 160 times and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.

Last season, Los Angeles won 71 of its 103 games, or 68.9%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

With the top offense in baseball last season, Los Angeles plated 847 runs, 5.2 per contest.

The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule