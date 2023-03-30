David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers open the season versus Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Peralta had a hit in 78 of 135 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He homered in 11 of 135 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.9% of his 135 games a year ago, Peralta picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He crossed home plate in 34 of his 135 games a year ago (25.2%), with more than one run scored five times (3.7%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 59 .242 AVG .261 .309 OBP .339 .398 SLG .433 25 XBH 20 5 HR 7 32 RBI 27 58/22 K/BB 56/24 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)