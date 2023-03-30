David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers open the season versus Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

  • Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Peralta had a hit in 78 of 135 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 29 of those games.
  • He homered in 11 of 135 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.9% of his 135 games a year ago, Peralta picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed home plate in 34 of his 135 games a year ago (25.2%), with more than one run scored five times (3.7%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 59
.242 AVG .261
.309 OBP .339
.398 SLG .433
25 XBH 20
5 HR 7
32 RBI 27
58/22 K/BB 56/24
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gallen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • He ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
