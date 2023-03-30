David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers open the season versus Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
David Peralta At The Plate (2022)
- Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- Peralta had a hit in 78 of 135 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He homered in 11 of 135 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.9% of his 135 games a year ago, Peralta picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed home plate in 34 of his 135 games a year ago (25.2%), with more than one run scored five times (3.7%).
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|59
|.242
|AVG
|.261
|.309
|OBP
|.339
|.398
|SLG
|.433
|25
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|27
|58/22
|K/BB
|56/24
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gallen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
