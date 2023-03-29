The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 118-108 loss to the Bulls, James had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Below, we look at James' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 29.3 25.9 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 8.2 Assists 5.5 6.9 6.6 PRA 38.5 44.6 40.7 PR 32.5 37.7 34.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of LeBron James' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

LeBron James Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

James' opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Bulls give up 112.4 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Bulls have given up 43.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

The Bulls are the 24th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.1 assists per game.

Conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 30 19 8 3 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add James or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.