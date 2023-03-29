United Center is where the Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) and Chicago Bulls (36-39) will clash on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan are players to watch for the Lakers and Bulls, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers fell to the Bulls on Sunday, 118-108. Their leading scorer was James with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 19 8 3 0 0 0 Malik Beasley 18 3 2 0 0 6 Troy Brown Jr. 18 6 1 2 2 4

Lakers Players to Watch

James puts up 29.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Anthony Davis posts 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Jarred Vanderbilt paces the Lakers at 7.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.5 assists and 8 points.

Malik Beasley puts up 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 21 11.8 2.6 0.7 1.3 0.2 Austin Reaves 18.6 3.9 6.3 0.5 0.2 1 D'Angelo Russell 15.1 2 5 0.6 0.7 2.4 Dennis Schroder 15.1 2.8 4.3 1 0.1 1.3 Jarred Vanderbilt 6.7 6.7 1.5 1.1 0.2 0.2

