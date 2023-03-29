The Chicago Bulls (36-39) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) at United Center on March 29, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Lakers.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

Lakers Stats Insights

  • The Lakers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Los Angeles has a 27-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 20th.
  • The Lakers score 116.4 points per game, only four more points than the 112.4 the Bulls give up.
  • Los Angeles has a 30-16 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Lakers are scoring 0.5 more points per game (116.6) than they are in road games (116.1).
  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles is giving up 113.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.6.
  • At home, the Lakers are sinking 0.5 more threes per game (10.9) than in road games (10.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
D'Angelo Russell Questionable Hip
Anthony Davis Questionable Foot
Mohamed Bamba Out Ankle
LeBron James Questionable Foot

