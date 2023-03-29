How to Watch the Lakers vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (36-39) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) at United Center on March 29, 2023.
Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has a 27-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 20th.
- The Lakers score 116.4 points per game, only four more points than the 112.4 the Bulls give up.
- Los Angeles has a 30-16 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Lakers are scoring 0.5 more points per game (116.6) than they are in road games (116.1).
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is giving up 113.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.6.
- At home, the Lakers are sinking 0.5 more threes per game (10.9) than in road games (10.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to in road games (33.5%).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|D'Angelo Russell
|Questionable
|Hip
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
