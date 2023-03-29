The Chicago Bulls (36-39) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) at United Center on March 29, 2023.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 27-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 20th.

The Lakers score 116.4 points per game, only four more points than the 112.4 the Bulls give up.

Los Angeles has a 30-16 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Lakers are scoring 0.5 more points per game (116.6) than they are in road games (116.1).

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is giving up 113.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.6.

At home, the Lakers are sinking 0.5 more threes per game (10.9) than in road games (10.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Lakers Injuries