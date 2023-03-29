The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) have four players on the injury report, including LeBron James, for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) at United Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lakers dropped their last matchup 118-108 against the Bulls on Sunday. James' team-high 19 points paced the Lakers in the loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Hip 18 3.1 6.2 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.4 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 29.3 8.4 6.9

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Questionable (Foot), Javonte Green: Questionable (Knee)

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up only 4.0 more points per game (116.4) than the Bulls allow (112.4).

Los Angeles has a 30-16 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

On offense, the Lakers have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 114.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 116.4 they've put up over the course of this season.

Los Angeles hits 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (26th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.6.

The Lakers' 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2.5 227.5

