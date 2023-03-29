Lakers vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is 225.5.
Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|225.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in 47 of 75 games this season.
- Los Angeles has an average total of 233.0 in its outings this year, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 37-38-0 this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 13-10, a 56.5% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 56.5% chance to win.
Lakers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|47
|62.7%
|116.4
|229.8
|116.7
|229.1
|232.1
|Bulls
|40
|53.3%
|113.4
|229.8
|112.4
|229.1
|228.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Four of Lakers' past 10 games have hit the over.
- In home games, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-19-0).
- The Lakers put up 116.4 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 112.4 the Bulls give up.
- Los Angeles has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 30-16 record overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.
Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|37-38
|11-13
|37-38
|Bulls
|39-36
|23-20
|33-42
Lakers vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Lakers
|Bulls
|116.4
|113.4
|10
|19
|29-17
|24-8
|30-16
|23-9
|116.7
|112.4
|21
|8
|22-9
|31-19
|22-9
|30-20
