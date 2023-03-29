The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is 225.5.

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -1.5 225.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in 47 of 75 games this season.
  • Los Angeles has an average total of 233.0 in its outings this year, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Lakers' ATS record is 37-38-0 this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 13-10, a 56.5% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Lakers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 47 62.7% 116.4 229.8 116.7 229.1 232.1
Bulls 40 53.3% 113.4 229.8 112.4 229.1 228.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • Four of Lakers' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • In home games, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-19-0).
  • The Lakers put up 116.4 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 112.4 the Bulls give up.
  • Los Angeles has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 30-16 record overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Lakers and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 37-38 11-13 37-38
Bulls 39-36 23-20 33-42

Lakers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Bulls
116.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-8
30-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-9
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.4
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
22-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-19
22-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-20

