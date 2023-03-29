The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is 225.5.

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 225.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in 47 of 75 games this season.

Los Angeles has an average total of 233.0 in its outings this year, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 37-38-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 13-10, a 56.5% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Lakers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 47 62.7% 116.4 229.8 116.7 229.1 232.1 Bulls 40 53.3% 113.4 229.8 112.4 229.1 228.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

Four of Lakers' past 10 games have hit the over.

In home games, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-19-0).

The Lakers put up 116.4 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 112.4 the Bulls give up.

Los Angeles has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 30-16 record overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Lakers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 37-38 11-13 37-38 Bulls 39-36 23-20 33-42

Lakers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Bulls 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-8 30-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-9 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 22-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-19 22-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-20

