The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) play the Chicago Bulls (36-39) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Lakers vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 117 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 2.5)

Bulls (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Bulls have put together a 39-36-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-36-3 mark of the Lakers.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 20-14 against the spread compared to the 10-12-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (42.7% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (48%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 14-10, while the Bulls are 18-25 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense, Los Angeles is putting up 116.4 points per game (10th-ranked in league). It is giving up 116.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (21st-ranked).

This year, the Lakers rank 16th in the league in assists, averaging 25.1 per game.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers are struggling, as they rank fifth-worst in the league in three-pointers made (10.7 per game) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (34.2%).

Los Angeles has taken 64.8% two-pointers and 35.2% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.9% are two-pointers and 25.1% are threes.

