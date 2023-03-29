The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) clash with the Chicago Bulls (36-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-2.5) 227.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-2.5) 227.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Lakers (-1.5) 224.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 116.4 points per game (10th in the NBA) and give up 116.7 (21st in the league) for a -21 scoring differential overall.
  • The Bulls score 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) and concede 112.4 (eighth in league) for a +72 scoring differential overall.
  • The two teams combine to score 229.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams put up 229.1 combined points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
  • Chicago has covered 37 times in 75 games with a spread this year.

Lakers and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Lakers +2800 +1300 -149
Bulls +100000 +25000 +285

