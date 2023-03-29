The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) clash with the Chicago Bulls (36-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Lakers score 116.4 points per game (10th in the NBA) and give up 116.7 (21st in the league) for a -21 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls score 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) and concede 112.4 (eighth in league) for a +72 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 229.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 229.1 combined points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Chicago has covered 37 times in 75 games with a spread this year.

Lakers and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2800 +1300 -149 Bulls +100000 +25000 +285

