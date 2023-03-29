Lakers vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) clash with the Chicago Bulls (36-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-2.5)
|227.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+115
|Tipico
|Lakers (-1.5)
|224.5
|-125
|+105
Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 116.4 points per game (10th in the NBA) and give up 116.7 (21st in the league) for a -21 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls score 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) and concede 112.4 (eighth in league) for a +72 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 229.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 229.1 combined points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
- Chicago has covered 37 times in 75 games with a spread this year.
Lakers and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1300
|-149
|Bulls
|+100000
|+25000
|+285
