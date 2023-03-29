Anthony Davis will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Bulls.

Davis had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 118-108 loss versus the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 24.9 Rebounds 11.5 12.4 12.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.2 PRA 39.5 40.9 40.7 PR 36.5 38.3 37.5 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Bulls

Davis has taken 17.1 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 12.6% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.4 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have allowed 26.1 per game, 24th in the league.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 36 15 9 5 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.