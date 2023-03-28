Kings vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (33-26-15) host the Los Angeles Kings (43-20-10), who have won three in a row, on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSW.
Kings vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSW
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-135)
|Kings (+115)
|6.5
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 17, or 50.0%, of the 34 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 12-12 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Kings.
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 38 of 73 games this season.
Kings vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|233 (19th)
|Goals
|252 (7th)
|228 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|233 (17th)
|46 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (4th)
|45 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|60 (26th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Kings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 2.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.
- The Kings have scored the seventh-most goals (252 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Kings' 233 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- Their +19 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
