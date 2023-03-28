The Calgary Flames (33-26-15) host the Los Angeles Kings (43-20-10), who have won three in a row, on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSW.

Kings vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSW

ESPN+, SNW, and BSW Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-135) Kings (+115) 6.5

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 17, or 50.0%, of the 34 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-12 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Kings.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 38 of 73 games this season.

Kings vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 233 (19th) Goals 252 (7th) 228 (13th) Goals Allowed 233 (17th) 46 (19th) Power Play Goals 63 (4th) 45 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 60 (26th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of its last 10 contests.

The Kings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 2.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.

The Kings have scored the seventh-most goals (252 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Kings' 233 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the league.

Their +19 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

