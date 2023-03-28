The Calgary Flames (33-26-15) host the Los Angeles Kings (43-20-10) -- who've won three straight -- on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Kings-Flames matchup on ESPN+, SNW, and BSW.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSW

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Kings vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/20/2023 Kings Flames 8-2 LA 12/22/2022 Kings Flames 4-3 (F/OT) LA 11/14/2022 Flames Kings 6-5 CGY

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 233 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.

The Kings' 252 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 44 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 67 22 48 70 37 17 57.1% Anze Kopitar 73 26 40 66 43 41 56.2% Adrian Kempe 73 36 21 57 35 21 31.4% Phillip Danault 73 18 35 53 25 23 53.9% Viktor Arvidsson 68 24 29 53 28 15 41.7%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 13th in goals against, giving up 228 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Flames' 233 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 35 goals over that time.

Flames Key Players