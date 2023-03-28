How to Watch the Kings vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (33-26-15) host the Los Angeles Kings (43-20-10) -- who've won three straight -- on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Kings-Flames matchup on ESPN+, SNW, and BSW.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Kings vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/20/2023
|Kings
|Flames
|8-2 LA
|12/22/2022
|Kings
|Flames
|4-3 (F/OT) LA
|11/14/2022
|Flames
|Kings
|6-5 CGY
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings' total of 233 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.
- The Kings' 252 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 44 goals during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|67
|22
|48
|70
|37
|17
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|73
|26
|40
|66
|43
|41
|56.2%
|Adrian Kempe
|73
|36
|21
|57
|35
|21
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|73
|18
|35
|53
|25
|23
|53.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|68
|24
|29
|53
|28
|15
|41.7%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames rank 13th in goals against, giving up 228 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Flames' 233 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 35 goals over that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|74
|31
|36
|67
|30
|34
|54.5%
|Elias Lindholm
|72
|21
|41
|62
|30
|37
|56.5%
|Nazem Kadri
|74
|23
|28
|51
|45
|32
|47.5%
|Mikael Backlund
|74
|17
|32
|49
|39
|56
|51.3%
|Rasmus Andersson
|71
|11
|38
|49
|47
|26
|-
