The Calgary Flames (33-26-15) host the Los Angeles Kings (43-20-10) -- who've won three straight -- on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Kings-Flames matchup on ESPN+, SNW, and BSW.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSW
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Kings vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/20/2023 Kings Flames 8-2 LA
12/22/2022 Kings Flames 4-3 (F/OT) LA
11/14/2022 Flames Kings 6-5 CGY

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings' total of 233 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.
  • The Kings' 252 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 44 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 67 22 48 70 37 17 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 73 26 40 66 43 41 56.2%
Adrian Kempe 73 36 21 57 35 21 31.4%
Phillip Danault 73 18 35 53 25 23 53.9%
Viktor Arvidsson 68 24 29 53 28 15 41.7%

Flames Stats & Trends

  • The Flames rank 13th in goals against, giving up 228 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Flames' 233 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 35 goals over that time.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 74 31 36 67 30 34 54.5%
Elias Lindholm 72 21 41 62 30 37 56.5%
Nazem Kadri 74 23 28 51 45 32 47.5%
Mikael Backlund 74 17 32 49 39 56 51.3%
Rasmus Andersson 71 11 38 49 47 26 -

