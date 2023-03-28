The Los Angeles Kings (43-20-10) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they face the Calgary Flames (33-26-15) on the road on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSW.

Over the past 10 outings for the Kings, their offense has totaled 44 goals while their defense has conceded 21 (they have an 8-0-2 record in those games). In 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with 10 goals (29.4% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Flames 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-135)

Flames (-135) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-0.7)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a 43-20-10 record this season and are 10-10-20 in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 26 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 37 points.

In eight games this season when the Kings ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (1-4-3).

Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-7-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 48 games, earning 80 points from those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal in 26 games and registered 30 points with a record of 14-10-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 34-15-5 (73 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-4-4 to record 16 points.

Flames Rank Flames AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 20th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.45 5th 13th 3.08 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 2nd 35.5 Shots 32.6 10th 2nd 27.3 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 19th 20.3% Power Play % 25.7% 2nd 10th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 75.4% 22nd

Kings vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

