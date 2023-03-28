Kings vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
The Los Angeles Kings (43-20-10) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they face the Calgary Flames (33-26-15) on the road on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSW.
Over the past 10 outings for the Kings, their offense has totaled 44 goals while their defense has conceded 21 (they have an 8-0-2 record in those games). In 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with 10 goals (29.4% conversion rate).
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Kings vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Flames 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-135)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-0.7)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have a 43-20-10 record this season and are 10-10-20 in contests that have needed overtime.
- In the 26 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 37 points.
- In eight games this season when the Kings ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (1-4-3).
- Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-7-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Kings have scored at least three goals in 48 games, earning 80 points from those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal in 26 games and registered 30 points with a record of 14-10-2.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 34-15-5 (73 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-4-4 to record 16 points.
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|20th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|3.45
|5th
|13th
|3.08
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|17th
|2nd
|35.5
|Shots
|32.6
|10th
|2nd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|4th
|19th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|25.7%
|2nd
|10th
|81.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.4%
|22nd
Kings vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
