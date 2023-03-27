The Anaheim Ducks (23-40-10) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (43-23-6) at home on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2

ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2 Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-250) Ducks (+210) 6.5

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been made an underdog 67 times this season, and won 18, or 26.9%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 6-20 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +210 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 32.3% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 39 of 73 games this season.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 234 (15th) Goals 186 (31st) 197 (5th) Goals Allowed 294 (32nd) 58 (5th) Power Play Goals 34 (28th) 46 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (30th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim has gone over the total in five of its past 10 outings.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Ducks' games average 7.6 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (186 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Ducks have given up 4.0 goals per game, 294 total, which ranks 32nd among NHL teams.

Their -108 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

