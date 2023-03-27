Ducks vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Anaheim Ducks (23-40-10) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (43-23-6) at home on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-250)
|Ducks (+210)
|6.5
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been made an underdog 67 times this season, and won 18, or 26.9%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 6-20 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +210 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 32.3% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 39 of 73 games this season.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|234 (15th)
|Goals
|186 (31st)
|197 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|294 (32nd)
|58 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (28th)
|46 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (30th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim has gone over the total in five of its past 10 outings.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Ducks' games average 7.6 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (186 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Ducks have given up 4.0 goals per game, 294 total, which ranks 32nd among NHL teams.
- Their -108 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
