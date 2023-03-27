Having dropped four straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Check out the Avalanche-Ducks game on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2

ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Avalanche Ducks 5-3 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 294 goals given up (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.

With 186 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Ducks have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 73 22 37 59 68 28 41.8% Troy Terry 66 21 35 56 25 42 100% Cam Fowler 73 10 33 43 44 33 - Mason McTavish 72 16 26 42 30 25 41.8% Ryan Strome 73 14 22 36 36 27 43.7%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 197 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fifth.

The Avalanche's 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Avalanche Key Players