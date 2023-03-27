Having dropped four straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/26/2023 Avalanche Ducks 5-3 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks' total of 294 goals given up (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.
  • With 186 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 games, the Ducks have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 28 goals over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 73 22 37 59 68 28 41.8%
Troy Terry 66 21 35 56 25 42 100%
Cam Fowler 73 10 33 43 44 33 -
Mason McTavish 72 16 26 42 30 25 41.8%
Ryan Strome 73 14 22 36 36 27 43.7%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 197 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fifth.
  • The Avalanche's 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 61 31 62 93 35 38 44.4%
Mikko Rantanen 72 48 39 87 38 52 46.4%
Cale Makar 57 17 47 64 47 49 -
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%
J.T. Compher 72 16 32 48 24 25 49%

