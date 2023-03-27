How to Watch the Ducks vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped four straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Check out the Avalanche-Ducks game on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Ducks vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Avalanche
|Ducks
|5-3 ANA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 294 goals given up (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.
- With 186 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Ducks have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 28 goals over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|73
|22
|37
|59
|68
|28
|41.8%
|Troy Terry
|66
|21
|35
|56
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|73
|10
|33
|43
|44
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|72
|16
|26
|42
|30
|25
|41.8%
|Ryan Strome
|73
|14
|22
|36
|36
|27
|43.7%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 197 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Avalanche's 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals over that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|61
|31
|62
|93
|35
|38
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|72
|48
|39
|87
|38
|52
|46.4%
|Cale Makar
|57
|17
|47
|64
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|72
|16
|32
|48
|24
|25
|49%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.