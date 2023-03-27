The Colorado Avalanche (43-23-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-40-10), who have lost four in a row, on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2.

The Ducks are 2-6-2 in the past 10 games, scoring 28 total goals (four power-play goals on 23 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.4%). They have conceded 39 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to emerge victorious in Monday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-275)

Avalanche (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 10-10-20 record in overtime games this season and a 23-40-10 overall record.

In the 23 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Ducks registered only one goal in 16 games and they've earned two points (0-14-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (3-12-4 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 34 games, earning 44 points from those contests.

This season, Anaheim has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 17 games and picked up 14 points with a record of 6-9-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 60 games, going 15-36-9 to record 39 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 15th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.55 31st 7th 2.74 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 8th 33 Shots 28.5 28th 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 39 32nd 4th 25.6% Power Play % 16.6% 29th 16th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 73.1% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2

ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.