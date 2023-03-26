Sunday's 3:30 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) and the Chicago Bulls (35-38) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic as players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers topped the Thunder on Friday, 116-111. Davis scored a team-high 37 points (and contributed one assist and 15 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 37 15 1 1 0 0 Dennis Schroder 21 3 6 2 1 2 Lonnie Walker IV 20 4 0 3 0 4

Lakers Players to Watch

James puts up 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Davis averages 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt is tops on the Lakers at 7.8 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.5 assists and 8.1 points.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 23.4 11.7 2.7 0.6 1.4 0.3 Austin Reaves 18.9 3.8 6.4 0.6 0.3 1.2 D'Angelo Russell 15.1 2 5 0.6 0.7 2.4 Dennis Schroder 14.5 2.6 4.4 0.9 0.1 1.2 Jarred Vanderbilt 7.3 7.6 1.9 1.2 0.2 0.2

