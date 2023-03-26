How to Watch the Lakers vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:31 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) on March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 27-16 overall.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 19th.
- The Lakers average 116.5 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.
- Los Angeles has a 30-16 record when putting up more than 112.3 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers put up 116.9 points per game in home games, compared to 116.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.8 points per contest.
- Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.6).
- The Lakers are averaging 10.8 treys per game with a 34.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.4 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Lakers Injuries
|D'Angelo Russell
|Questionable
|Hip
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
