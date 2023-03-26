The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) on March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

NBC Sports Networks

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 27-16 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 19th.

The Lakers average 116.5 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.

Los Angeles has a 30-16 record when putting up more than 112.3 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up 116.9 points per game in home games, compared to 116.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.8 points per contest.

Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.6).

The Lakers are averaging 10.8 treys per game with a 34.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.4 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Lakers Injuries