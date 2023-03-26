The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (35-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -3.5 224.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points in 48 of 74 games this season.
  • Los Angeles has an average total of 233.1 in its contests this year, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Lakers are 37-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has been favored 23 times and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 48 64.9% 116.5 229.8 116.6 228.9 232.2
Bulls 38 52.1% 113.3 229.8 112.3 228.9 228.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • Three of Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (20-18-0) than it does on the road (17-19-0).
  • The Lakers record only 4.2 more points per game (116.5) than the Bulls give up (112.3).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 112.3 points, it is 29-17 against the spread and 30-16 overall.

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Lakers and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 37-37 10-8 36-38
Bulls 38-35 15-9 31-42

Lakers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Bulls
116.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.3
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 23-8
30-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-9
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.3
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
22-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-19
22-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-20

