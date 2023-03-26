The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (35-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points in 48 of 74 games this season.

Los Angeles has an average total of 233.1 in its contests this year, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers are 37-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 23 times and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 48 64.9% 116.5 229.8 116.6 228.9 232.2 Bulls 38 52.1% 113.3 229.8 112.3 228.9 228.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Three of Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (20-18-0) than it does on the road (17-19-0).

The Lakers record only 4.2 more points per game (116.5) than the Bulls give up (112.3).

When Los Angeles totals more than 112.3 points, it is 29-17 against the spread and 30-16 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Lakers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 37-37 10-8 36-38 Bulls 38-35 15-9 31-42

Lakers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Bulls 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-8 30-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-9 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.3 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 22-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-19 22-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.