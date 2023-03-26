Lakers vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (35-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-3.5
|224.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points in 48 of 74 games this season.
- Los Angeles has an average total of 233.1 in its contests this year, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers are 37-37-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored 23 times and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|48
|64.9%
|116.5
|229.8
|116.6
|228.9
|232.2
|Bulls
|38
|52.1%
|113.3
|229.8
|112.3
|228.9
|228.3
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Three of Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (20-18-0) than it does on the road (17-19-0).
- The Lakers record only 4.2 more points per game (116.5) than the Bulls give up (112.3).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 112.3 points, it is 29-17 against the spread and 30-16 overall.
Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|37-37
|10-8
|36-38
|Bulls
|38-35
|15-9
|31-42
Lakers vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Lakers
|Bulls
|116.5
|113.3
|10
|20
|29-17
|23-8
|30-16
|22-9
|116.6
|112.3
|21
|7
|22-9
|30-19
|22-9
|29-20
