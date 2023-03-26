Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:54 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) after winning three straight home games. The Lakers are favored by just 3 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Bulls 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Lakers (36-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 3.5% less often than the Bulls (38-35-0) this season.
- When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Los Angeles (10-7-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Chicago (14-11) does as the underdog (56%).
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over the over/under 41.1% of the time this season (30 out of 73). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (35 out of 74).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 14-9, a better record than the Bulls have put up (17-24) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Lakers Performance Insights
- With 116.5 points per game on offense, Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this year, the Lakers rank 16th in the league in assists, putting up 25.1 per game.
- The Lakers have been struggling when it comes to threes this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in treys made per game (10.6) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (34.1%).
- Of the shots taken by Los Angeles in 2022-23, 65% of them have been two-pointers (75% of the team's made baskets) and 35% have been from beyond three-point land (25%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.