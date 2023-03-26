The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) after winning three straight home games. The Lakers are favored by just 3 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Bulls Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Lakers 116 - Bulls 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Bulls

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)
  • Pick OU: Over (224.5)
  • The Lakers (36-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 3.5% less often than the Bulls (38-35-0) this season.
  • When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Los Angeles (10-7-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Chicago (14-11) does as the underdog (56%).
  • Chicago and its opponents have gone over the over/under 41.1% of the time this season (30 out of 73). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (35 out of 74).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 14-9, a better record than the Bulls have put up (17-24) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

  • With 116.5 points per game on offense, Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this year, the Lakers rank 16th in the league in assists, putting up 25.1 per game.
  • The Lakers have been struggling when it comes to threes this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in treys made per game (10.6) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (34.1%).
  • Of the shots taken by Los Angeles in 2022-23, 65% of them have been two-pointers (75% of the team's made baskets) and 35% have been from beyond three-point land (25%).

