The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) after winning three straight home games. The Lakers are favored by just 3 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023

3:30 PM ET

Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Bulls 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)

Bulls (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Lakers (36-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 3.5% less often than the Bulls (38-35-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Los Angeles (10-7-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Chicago (14-11) does as the underdog (56%).

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the over/under 41.1% of the time this season (30 out of 73). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (35 out of 74).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 14-9, a better record than the Bulls have put up (17-24) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 116.5 points per game on offense, Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this year, the Lakers rank 16th in the league in assists, putting up 25.1 per game.

The Lakers have been struggling when it comes to threes this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in treys made per game (10.6) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (34.1%).

Of the shots taken by Los Angeles in 2022-23, 65% of them have been two-pointers (75% of the team's made baskets) and 35% have been from beyond three-point land (25%).

