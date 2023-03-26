Lakers vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
At Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup.
Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3)
|224.5
|-150
|+130
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|224
|-159
|+135
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 116.5 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -11 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls score 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) and concede 112.3 (seventh in league) for a +74 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams average 229.8 points per game combined, 5.3 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 228.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 36-35-3 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has put together a 36-36-1 ATS record so far this season.
Lakers and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2500
|+1200
|-
|Bulls
|+100000
|+30000
|+265
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.