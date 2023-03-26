At Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI

SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Lakers average 116.5 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -11 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls score 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) and concede 112.3 (seventh in league) for a +74 scoring differential overall.

The two teams average 229.8 points per game combined, 5.3 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 228.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has compiled a 36-35-3 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has put together a 36-36-1 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2500 +1200 - Bulls +100000 +30000 +265

