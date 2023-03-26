The St. Louis Blues (33-33-6), winners of four road games in a row, visit the Los Angeles Kings (42-20-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW.

Kings vs. Blues Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-225) Blues (+190) 6.5

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been a moneyline favorite 37 times this season, and have gone 24-13 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles has an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games).

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Los Angeles' 72 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 37 times.

Kings vs. Blues Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 245 (10th) Goals 227 (20th) 227 (13th) Goals Allowed 259 (26th) 59 (4th) Power Play Goals 42 (21st) 58 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (12th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has gone over twice in its past 10 contests.

The Kings have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their season average.

The Kings net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 245 this season.

The Kings are ranked 13th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 227 total goals (3.2 per game).

They're ranked 14th in the league with a +18 goal differential .

