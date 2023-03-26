Kings vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues (33-33-6), winners of four road games in a row, visit the Los Angeles Kings (42-20-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW.
Kings vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-225)
|Blues (+190)
|6.5
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been a moneyline favorite 37 times this season, and have gone 24-13 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles has an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games).
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.
- Los Angeles' 72 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 37 times.
Kings vs. Blues Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|245 (10th)
|Goals
|227 (20th)
|227 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|259 (26th)
|59 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (21st)
|58 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (12th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has gone over twice in its past 10 contests.
- The Kings have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- During the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Kings net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 245 this season.
- The Kings are ranked 13th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 227 total goals (3.2 per game).
- They're ranked 14th in the league with a +18 goal differential .
