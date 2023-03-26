Kings vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
The St. Louis Blues (33-33-6) will attempt to extend a four-game road win streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings (42-20-10) on Sunday, March 26 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW.
During the past 10 outings for the Kings (8-0-2), their offense has put up 40 goals while their defense has allowed 17 goals. They have recorded 33 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (18.2%).
Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Sunday's matchup.
Kings vs. Blues Predictions for Sunday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Kings 5, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-240)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.3)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings are 10-10-20 in overtime matchups on their way to a 42-20-10 overall record.
- In the 25 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 14-4-7 record (good for 35 points).
- The eight times this season the Kings ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-4-3 (five points).
- Los Angeles has finished 4-7-3 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).
- The Kings have scored more than two goals in 47 games (37-6-4, 78 points).
- In the 26 games when Los Angeles has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-10-2 record (30 points).
- In the 53 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 33-15-5 (71 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 6-4-4 (16 points).
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|8th
|3.4
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|18th
|16th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|3.6
|26th
|10th
|32.6
|Shots
|28.6
|28th
|4th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|24th
|5th
|24.6%
|Power Play %
|19.5%
|22nd
|22nd
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.6%
|20th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Kings vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.