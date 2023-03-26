The St. Louis Blues (33-33-6) will attempt to extend a four-game road win streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings (42-20-10) on Sunday, March 26 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW.

During the past 10 outings for the Kings (8-0-2), their offense has put up 40 goals while their defense has allowed 17 goals. They have recorded 33 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (18.2%).

Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Sunday's matchup.

Kings vs. Blues Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Kings 5, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-240)

Kings (-240) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.3)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are 10-10-20 in overtime matchups on their way to a 42-20-10 overall record.

In the 25 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 14-4-7 record (good for 35 points).

The eight times this season the Kings ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-4-3 (five points).

Los Angeles has finished 4-7-3 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).

The Kings have scored more than two goals in 47 games (37-6-4, 78 points).

In the 26 games when Los Angeles has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-10-2 record (30 points).

In the 53 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 33-15-5 (71 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 6-4-4 (16 points).

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.4 Goals Scored 3.15 18th 16th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.6 26th 10th 32.6 Shots 28.6 28th 4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 5th 24.6% Power Play % 19.5% 22nd 22nd 76% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 20th

Kings vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

