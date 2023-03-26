The Los Angeles Kings welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, March 26, with the Blues having been victorious in four consecutive away games.

You can see the Blues-Kings matchup on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/4/2023 Kings Blues 4-2 LA 10/31/2022 Blues Kings 5-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings rank 13th in goals against, allowing 227 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Kings score the 10th-most goals in the league (245 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Kings are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1% Anze Kopitar 72 26 40 66 43 41 56.4% Adrian Kempe 72 34 21 55 34 21 31.4% Phillip Danault 72 18 32 50 25 23 53.7% Viktor Arvidsson 67 22 28 50 25 14 41.4%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 259 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.

The Blues have 227 goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 39 goals during that span.

Blues Key Players