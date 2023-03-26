How to Watch the Kings vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, March 26, with the Blues having been victorious in four consecutive away games.
You can see the Blues-Kings matchup on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/4/2023
|Kings
|Blues
|4-2 LA
|10/31/2022
|Blues
|Kings
|5-1 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings rank 13th in goals against, allowing 227 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Kings score the 10th-most goals in the league (245 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Kings are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|66
|22
|46
|68
|37
|17
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|72
|26
|40
|66
|43
|41
|56.4%
|Adrian Kempe
|72
|34
|21
|55
|34
|21
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|72
|18
|32
|50
|25
|23
|53.7%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|67
|22
|28
|50
|25
|14
|41.4%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have conceded 259 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- The Blues have 227 goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blues have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 39 goals during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|69
|31
|34
|65
|50
|47
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|57
|23
|39
|62
|29
|31
|34.5%
|Robert Thomas
|68
|16
|44
|60
|39
|62
|53.4%
|Brayden Schenn
|72
|21
|35
|56
|42
|32
|46.3%
|Justin Faulk
|72
|8
|29
|37
|49
|47
|-
