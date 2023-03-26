The Los Angeles Kings welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, March 26, with the Blues having been victorious in four consecutive away games.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/4/2023 Kings Blues 4-2 LA
10/31/2022 Blues Kings 5-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings rank 13th in goals against, allowing 227 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Kings score the 10th-most goals in the league (245 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Kings are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 72 26 40 66 43 41 56.4%
Adrian Kempe 72 34 21 55 34 21 31.4%
Phillip Danault 72 18 32 50 25 23 53.7%
Viktor Arvidsson 67 22 28 50 25 14 41.4%

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have conceded 259 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.
  • The Blues have 227 goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blues have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 39 goals during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 69 31 34 65 50 47 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 57 23 39 62 29 31 34.5%
Robert Thomas 68 16 44 60 39 62 53.4%
Brayden Schenn 72 21 35 56 42 32 46.3%
Justin Faulk 72 8 29 37 49 47 -

