Creighton vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. Creighton is more likely to win the South Region bracket with bookmakers installing the as 1.5-point favorites for the matchup, which tips off at 2:20 PM, airing on CBS. The over/under is 132.5 for the matchup.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-1.5
|132.5
Creighton vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, the Bluejays have compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Creighton has won 17 of its 22 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bluejays have a 55.6% chance to win.
- So far this season, San Diego State has put together an 18-15-0 record against the spread.
- This season, the Aztecs have been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- San Diego State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 132.5
|% of Games Over 132.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|22
|73.3%
|77
|148.9
|68.7
|131.8
|145.3
|San Diego State
|18
|54.5%
|71.9
|148.9
|63.1
|131.8
|138.3
Additional Creighton vs San Diego State Insights & Trends
- Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- Six of Bluejays' past 10 games have hit the over.
- San Diego State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not gone over the total.
- The Bluejays record 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).
- When Creighton scores more than 63.1 points, it is 11-10 against the spread and 18-8 overall.
- The Aztecs score only 3.2 more points per game (71.9) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (68.7).
- San Diego State is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall when it scores more than 68.7 points.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|15-15-0
|13-13
|13-17-0
|San Diego State
|18-15-0
|2-2
|13-20-0
Creighton vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|San Diego State
|13-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|5-6
|Away Record
|8-2
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
