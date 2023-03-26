Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be matching up versus the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Davis totaled 37 points and 15 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 116-111 win versus the Thunder.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.1 27.2 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 12.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.9 PRA 43.5 41.1 42.3 PR 40.5 38.6 39.4 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 12.6% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.3 per contest.

Davis' opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.9 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.3 points per game, the Bulls are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are 20th in the NBA, conceding 25.9 per game.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2021 28 20 6 1 0 0 1

