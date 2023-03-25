The Corales Puntacana Championship is in progress, and following the second round Max McGreevy is in 35th place at -3.

Looking to place a bet on Max McGreevy at the Corales Puntacana Championship this week?

Max McGreevy Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, McGreevy has shot better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds played.

McGreevy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, McGreevy has had an average finish of 34th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

McGreevy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 34th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 37 -5 261 0 8 1 2 $605,019

Corales Puntacana Championship Insights and Stats

McGreevy finished 35th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

McGreevy has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

McGreevy last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 35th.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,670 yards, 376 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that McGreevy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,252 yards, while Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) will be 7,670 yards this week.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy was in the 15th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.30 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.22-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was below average, putting him in the 20th percentile of the field.

McGreevy shot better than only 23% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

McGreevy did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, McGreevy recorded less bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.4).

McGreevy's two birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the tournament average (3.3).

In that most recent tournament, McGreevy carded a bogey or worse on six of 18 par-4s, same as the field average.

McGreevy ended the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but McGreevy finished without one.

Corales Puntacana Championship Time and Date Info

Date: March 23 - 26, 2023

March 23 - 26, 2023 Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par: 72 / 7,670 yards

Par: 72 / 7,670 yards

McGreevy Odds to Win: +6600

All statistics in this article reflect McGreevy's performance prior to the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship.

