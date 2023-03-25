The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) take on the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, with both teams fresh off a win. The Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 8-2 in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Kings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-125) Jets (+105) 6

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have a 23-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 20-11 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (64.5% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 49 of 71 games this season.

Kings vs. Jets Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 241 (10th) Goals 219 (21st) 226 (16th) Goals Allowed 204 (11th) 58 (4th) Power Play Goals 47 (17th) 57 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (2nd)

Kings Advanced Stats

Three of Los Angeles' past 10 games hit the over.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 2.0 higher than their season-long average.

The Kings net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 241 this season.

On defense, the Kings have allowed 226 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

They're ranked 14th in the league with a +15 goal differential .

