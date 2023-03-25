Kings vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) take on the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, with both teams fresh off a win. The Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 8-2 in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Kings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have a 23-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 20-11 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (64.5% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 49 of 71 games this season.
Kings vs. Jets Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|241 (10th)
|Goals
|219 (21st)
|226 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|204 (11th)
|58 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|47 (17th)
|57 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (2nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with DraftKings.
Kings Advanced Stats
- Three of Los Angeles' past 10 games hit the over.
- The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 2.0 higher than their season-long average.
- The Kings net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 241 this season.
- On defense, the Kings have allowed 226 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league action.
- They're ranked 14th in the league with a +15 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.