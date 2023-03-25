The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3. The Kings knocked off the Calgary Flames 8-2 in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Kings have put up an 8-0-2 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 41 goals while giving up 21 in that time. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in six goals (17.1% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)

Kings (-120) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.6)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have gone 10-10-20 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 41-20-10.

In the 25 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 14-4-7 record (good for 35 points).

The eight times this season the Kings ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-4-3 (five points).

Los Angeles has finished 4-7-3 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).

The Kings have scored more than two goals in 46 games (36-6-4, 76 points).

In the 25 games when Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 13-10-2 record (28 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 32-15-5 (69 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-4-4 to register 16 points.

Kings Rank Kings AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 10th 3.39 Goals Scored 3 21st 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.79 11th 9th 32.7 Shots 30.4 20th 4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 30.5 10th 6th 24.4% Power Play % 19.7% 22nd 23rd 75.8% Penalty Kill % 83.4% 3rd

Kings vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

