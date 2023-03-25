Kings vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3. The Kings knocked off the Calgary Flames 8-2 in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
The Kings have put up an 8-0-2 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 41 goals while giving up 21 in that time. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in six goals (17.1% conversion rate).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Kings vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.6)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have gone 10-10-20 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 41-20-10.
- In the 25 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 14-4-7 record (good for 35 points).
- The eight times this season the Kings ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-4-3 (five points).
- Los Angeles has finished 4-7-3 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).
- The Kings have scored more than two goals in 46 games (36-6-4, 76 points).
- In the 25 games when Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 13-10-2 record (28 points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 32-15-5 (69 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-4-4 to register 16 points.
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|10th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3
|21st
|17th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|2.79
|11th
|9th
|32.7
|Shots
|30.4
|20th
|4th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.5
|10th
|6th
|24.4%
|Power Play %
|19.7%
|22nd
|23rd
|75.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.4%
|3rd
Kings vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
