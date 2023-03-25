How to Watch the Kings vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Watch along on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 as the Kings and the Jets play.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/28/2023
|Jets
|Kings
|6-5 (F/SO) LA
|10/27/2022
|Kings
|Jets
|6-4 WPG
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings are allowing 226 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
- The Kings' 241 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kings have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|66
|22
|46
|68
|37
|17
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|71
|26
|39
|65
|42
|40
|56.2%
|Adrian Kempe
|71
|34
|20
|54
|33
|21
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|71
|18
|31
|49
|24
|23
|53.7%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|66
|20
|28
|48
|25
|14
|41.4%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets give up 2.8 goals per game (204 in total), 11th in the league.
- The Jets have 219 goals this season (three per game), 21st in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 23 goals during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|73
|28
|46
|74
|37
|37
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|71
|15
|53
|68
|55
|31
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|73
|38
|23
|61
|39
|56
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|65
|24
|33
|57
|44
|35
|49.5%
|Blake Wheeler
|64
|15
|35
|50
|24
|38
|48.1%
