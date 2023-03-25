The Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 as the Kings and the Jets play.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/28/2023 Jets Kings 6-5 (F/SO) LA 10/27/2022 Kings Jets 6-4 WPG

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are allowing 226 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

The Kings' 241 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1% Anze Kopitar 71 26 39 65 42 40 56.2% Adrian Kempe 71 34 20 54 33 21 31.4% Phillip Danault 71 18 31 49 24 23 53.7% Viktor Arvidsson 66 20 28 48 25 14 41.4%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets give up 2.8 goals per game (204 in total), 11th in the league.

The Jets have 219 goals this season (three per game), 21st in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Jets are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 23 goals during that span.

Jets Key Players