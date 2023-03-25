The Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 as the Kings and the Jets play.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/28/2023 Jets Kings 6-5 (F/SO) LA
10/27/2022 Kings Jets 6-4 WPG

Kings Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Kings are allowing 226 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
  • The Kings' 241 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Kings have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 71 26 39 65 42 40 56.2%
Adrian Kempe 71 34 20 54 33 21 31.4%
Phillip Danault 71 18 31 49 24 23 53.7%
Viktor Arvidsson 66 20 28 48 25 14 41.4%

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets give up 2.8 goals per game (204 in total), 11th in the league.
  • The Jets have 219 goals this season (three per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Jets are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 23 goals during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 73 28 46 74 37 37 25%
Joshua Morrissey 71 15 53 68 55 31 -
Mark Scheifele 73 38 23 61 39 56 48.1%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 65 24 33 57 44 35 49.5%
Blake Wheeler 64 15 35 50 24 38 48.1%

