The St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, March 25 at 10:30 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.

Ducks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-155) Ducks (+135) 6.5

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog 66 times, and won 18, or 27.3%, of those games.

Anaheim has entered 55 games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 12-43 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 42.6% chance to win.

Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 38 of 72 times.

Ducks vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 221 (20th) Goals 183 (31st) 256 (26th) Goals Allowed 288 (32nd) 42 (20th) Power Play Goals 33 (30th) 42 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (30th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim has gone over the total in four of its past 10 outings.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.9 goals.

The Ducks have scored 183 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.

The Ducks have given up 288 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd.

Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -105.

