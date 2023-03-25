Ducks vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, March 25 at 10:30 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.
Ducks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-155)
|Ducks (+135)
|6.5
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog 66 times, and won 18, or 27.3%, of those games.
- Anaheim has entered 55 games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 12-43 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 42.6% chance to win.
- Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 38 of 72 times.
Ducks vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|221 (20th)
|Goals
|183 (31st)
|256 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|288 (32nd)
|42 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (30th)
|42 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (30th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim has gone over the total in four of its past 10 outings.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.9 goals.
- The Ducks have scored 183 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Ducks have given up 288 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd.
- Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -105.
