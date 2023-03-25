Having dropped three in a row, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

You can turn on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW to see the Ducks look to take down the Blues.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/21/2022 Blues Ducks 3-1 STL 11/19/2022 Blues Ducks 6-2 STL

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 288 total goals this season (four per game), 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks have 183 goals this season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 72 22 36 58 66 28 41.7% Troy Terry 65 20 34 54 25 42 100% Cam Fowler 72 10 33 43 43 33 - Mason McTavish 71 16 25 41 28 24 41.4% Frank Vatrano 72 18 18 36 28 19 41.2%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 256 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.

The Blues rank 20th in the NHL with 221 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Blues are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that time.

Blues Key Players