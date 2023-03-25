The Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) at home on Saturday, March 25 at 10:30 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.

The Ducks have a 3-5-2 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 28 goals while allowing 35 in that period. On the power play, 21 opportunities have resulted in five goals (23.8% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Blues 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-155)

Blues (-155) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.1)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 23-39-10 record this season and are 10-10-20 in matchups that have required overtime.

Anaheim has earned 29 points (11-5-7) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 16 games and they've earned two points (0-14-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has 10 points (3-12-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Ducks have earned 44 points in their 33 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 16 games has a record of 6-8-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 59 times this season, and earned 39 points in those games.

Blues Rank Blues AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 20th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.54 31st 26th 3.61 Goals Allowed 4 32nd 28th 28.5 Shots 28.5 28th 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 39 32nd 21st 19.9% Power Play % 16.5% 29th 20th 76.5% Penalty Kill % 72.6% 29th

Ducks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

