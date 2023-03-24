Troy Brown Jr. could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Brown produced six points and six rebounds in a 122-111 win against the Suns.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brown's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Troy Brown Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.3 8.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.0 Assists -- 1.2 2.0 PRA -- 12.6 14.3 PR 12.5 11.4 12.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.1



Troy Brown Jr. Insights vs. the Thunder

Brown has taken 6.2 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 6.4% and 5.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 116.3 points per game.

The Thunder concede 46.6 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have given up 25.9 per game, 20th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have conceded 13 makes per game, 26th in the league.

Troy Brown Jr. vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 34 19 1 4 4 2 1 2/7/2023 22 9 6 1 1 0 1

