The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Hachimura posted in a 122-111 win against the Suns.

Below we will break down Hachimura's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.5 8.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 2.7 Assists -- 0.9 0.3 PRA -- 16.7 11.8 PR 12.5 15.8 11.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Thunder

Hachimura's Lakers average 105 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 116.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Thunder have conceded 46.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are 26th in the league, conceding 13 makes per game.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 27 9 9 2 1 3 0 2/7/2023 26 14 6 0 1 0 0 1/6/2023 19 5 0 1 0 0 1 11/16/2022 18 14 1 2 2 0 3

