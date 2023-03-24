Malik Beasley's Los Angeles Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 122-111 win versus the Suns, Beasley had six points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Beasley's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.9 10.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 4.0 Assists -- 1.6 0.9 PRA -- 18.1 15.4 PR 12.5 16.5 14.5 3PM 1.5 3.0 2.2



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Thunder

Beasley's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Thunder concede 116.3 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Thunder are ranked 29th in the league, conceding 46.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have conceded 25.9 per game, 20th in the NBA.

The Thunder concede 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 27 11 6 2 3 0 0

