Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - March 24
Anthony Davis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two players to watch on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) at Crypto.com Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Davis, Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Lakers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Lakers beat the Suns on Wednesday, 122-111. Davis scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in five assists and nine rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|27
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|D'Angelo Russell
|26
|1
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Austin Reaves
|25
|4
|11
|1
|0
|1
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis puts up 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.9% from the floor.
- Jarred Vanderbilt is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.8), and also averages 8.2 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Malik Beasley posts 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dennis Schroder averages 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|23.5
|10.7
|2.8
|0.6
|1.6
|0.5
|Austin Reaves
|18.4
|3.5
|5.8
|0.6
|0.3
|1.1
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.1
|2
|5
|0.6
|0.7
|2.4
|Dennis Schroder
|13
|2.4
|5
|0.8
|0
|1
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|8
|7.1
|2
|1.4
|0.1
|0.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.