Anthony Davis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two players to watch on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers beat the Suns on Wednesday, 122-111. Davis scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in five assists and nine rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 27 9 5 1 0 0 D'Angelo Russell 26 1 6 1 2 3 Austin Reaves 25 4 11 1 0 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis puts up 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.9% from the floor.

Jarred Vanderbilt is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.8), and also averages 8.2 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley posts 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder averages 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 23.5 10.7 2.8 0.6 1.6 0.5 Austin Reaves 18.4 3.5 5.8 0.6 0.3 1.1 D'Angelo Russell 15.1 2 5 0.6 0.7 2.4 Dennis Schroder 13 2.4 5 0.8 0 1 Jarred Vanderbilt 8 7.1 2 1.4 0.1 0.3

