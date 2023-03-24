The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) on March 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and BSOK.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Lakers vs. Thunder with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Thunder allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 27-15 overall.

The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The 116.5 points per game the Lakers put up are only 0.2 more points than the Thunder give up (116.3).

Los Angeles is 26-7 when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have played better at home this season, scoring 116.9 points per game, compared to 116.1 per game on the road.

Defensively Los Angeles has been better at home this season, giving up 113.9 points per game, compared to 119.6 on the road.

The Lakers are sinking 10.8 threes per game with a 34.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (10.4 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Lakers Injuries