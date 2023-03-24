The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, ahead of their Friday, March 24 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:30 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Lakers claimed a 122-111 victory against the Suns. Davis scored a team-leading 27 points for the Lakers in the win.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.4 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1 LeBron James SF Out Foot 29.5 8.4 6.9

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist)

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK

Lakers Season Insights

The 116.5 points per game the Lakers record are just 0.2 more points than the Thunder give up (116.3).

Los Angeles has a 26-7 record when scoring more than 116.3 points.

The Lakers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 113.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.2 points fewer than the 116.5 they've scored this year.

Los Angeles connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 34.1% rate (26th in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.

The Lakers average 111 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in the league), and give up 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 231

