The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 232.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 232.5 points in 38 of 73 games this season.

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average total of 233.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers are 36-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 13 out of the 22 games, or 59.1%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Los Angeles has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 38 52.1% 116.5 234 116.7 233 232.3 Thunder 38 52.1% 117.5 234 116.3 233 230.4

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Lakers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 37 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 36 opportunities in road games.

The Lakers record 116.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 116.3 the Thunder allow.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 116.3 points, it is 25-8 against the spread and 26-7 overall.

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Lakers and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 36-37 7-2 36-37 Thunder 45-27 19-8 42-31

Lakers vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Thunder 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 25-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-8 26-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-11 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 26-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 27-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-12

