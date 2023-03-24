The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK

SportsNet LA and BSOK Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Thunder 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 4.5)

Thunder (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



The Thunder's .616 ATS win percentage (45-27-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .479 mark (35-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 22-10-1 against the spread compared to the 8-1-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City and its opponents do it more often (54.8% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (47.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Thunder are 22-27, while the Lakers are 13-9 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lakers Performance Insights

With 116.5 points per game on offense, Los Angeles ranks eighth in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it gives up 116.7 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

This year, the Lakers rank 16th in the league in assists, putting up 25.1 per game.

It's been a difficult stretch for the Lakers in terms of three-pointers, as they are tallying only 10.6 made threes per game (third-worst in NBA) and are draining just 34.1% of their attempted treys (fifth-worst).

Los Angeles has taken 65% two-pointers and 35% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 75.1% are two-pointers and 24.9% are three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.