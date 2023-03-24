The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, face the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37). The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK

SportsNet LA and BSOK Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Lakers average 116.5 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 116.7 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in league) while giving up 116.3 per outing (19th in NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 234 points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 233 points per game combined, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 35-35-3 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 29 times.

Lakers and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2500 +1400 -110 Thunder +60000 +25000 +210

