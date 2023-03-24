The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, face the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37). The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-4.5) 231 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-4.5) 230.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-4.5) 231 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-5.5) - -240 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

  • The Lakers average 116.5 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 116.7 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall.
  • The Thunder put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in league) while giving up 116.3 per outing (19th in NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.
  • The two teams combine to score 234 points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 233 points per game combined, two more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 35-35-3 ATS this season.
  • Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 29 times.

Lakers and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Lakers +2500 +1400 -110
Thunder +60000 +25000 +210

