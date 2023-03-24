Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 24
The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, face the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37). The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-4.5)
|231
|-195
|+165
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-4.5)
|230.5
|-190
|+155
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-4.5)
|231
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Lakers (-5.5)
|-
|-240
|+200
Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 116.5 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 116.7 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall.
- The Thunder put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in league) while giving up 116.3 per outing (19th in NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 234 points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 233 points per game combined, two more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 35-35-3 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 29 times.
Lakers and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2500
|+1400
|-110
|Thunder
|+60000
|+25000
|+210
