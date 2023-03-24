The Los Angeles Lakers, with Jarred Vanderbilt, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Vanderbilt produced 13 points in a 122-111 win versus the Suns.

If you'd like to place a bet on Vanderbilt's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 8.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.0 PRA 18.5 18.6 17.1 PR 15.5 16 15.1 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Thunder

Vanderbilt's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 116.3 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Thunder are 29th in the NBA, allowing 46.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have given up 25.9 per contest, 20th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 13 makes per contest, 26th in the NBA.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 23 7 4 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.